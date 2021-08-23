Pfizer’s COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval, and Moderna could be next.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had received complete approval.

The vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive complete approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA had recently set an unofficial deadline of Labor Day, September 6, for granting full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, citing a spike in infections across the US caused by the more transmissible Delta form.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot, like the other two COVID-19 vaccines presently available in the United States—manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, respectively—had only been approved for use under an EUA.

An EUA, or emergency use authorization, is a temporary method that the FDA can utilize to speed up the availability and use of medical countermeasures, such as vaccines, in public health situations like the present COVID-19 pandemic.

If specific criteria are met, the FDA can allow the use of an unapproved medical product, or unapproved uses of licensed medical items, in an emergency.

“The FDA’s clearance of this vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be extremely assured that this vaccine satisfies the high requirements for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

“While millions of people have already gotten COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we understand that the FDA’s approval of a vaccine may give some people more confidence in becoming vaccinated. Today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the path of the pandemic in the United States.”

On December 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine became the first in the United States to be approved under an EUA. The shot is still accessible for people aged 12 to 15 and for the administration of a third booster dosage in immunocompromised people under emergency use permission.

In the United States, more than 203 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that.