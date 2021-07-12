Pfizer Will Meet With US Health Officials About Booster Vaccine

Pfizer announced Monday that it will meet with top US health officials to explore the necessity for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

This discussion takes place at a time when there is a lot of talk about a possible vaccine booster shot because several states are reporting a surge in instances of the Delta variety. Initial findings from an ongoing trial showed that a third shot increased antibody levels five to ten times higher against the original coronavirus strain and its variations, prompting the company to seek regulatory approval for a third dose of their vaccine.

Booster shots are “absolutely plausible, maybe likely,” according to White House senior medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. He also stated that the government should not recommend another shot at this time.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s drive for a booster shot has generated discussion among government health regulators. Soon after Pfizer’s announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint counter statement, stating that “Americans who have been completely vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

Dr. Paul Offit, a COVID vaccine expert who advises the FDA, told CNBC that the necessity for a booster shot should be established by the CDC’s “epidemiological work,” not by Pfizer.

“Pfizer is a pharmaceutical company,” says the narrator. They are not a health-care organization. It is not up to them to decide how this vaccine is given in terms of booster doses,” he explained.

According to Offit, there is currently no evidence that most Americans require booster dosages.

Dr. Fauci, as well as National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, will attend Monday’s meeting, which was first reported by the Washington Post.