Pfizer is preparing to release the third COVID shot; Here’s What We Know So Far

On Wednesday, Pfizer revealed data suggesting that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was co-developed with BioNTech, can “significantly” improve someone’s immunity against the Delta version.

The data, which outlines how successful the company’s vaccines are against the highly contagious coronavirus strain when a third booster dose is given, was published on the company’s website. According to the findings, receiving a third dosage of the vaccine at least six months following the second dose resulted in considerable quantities of neutralizing antibodies that operate against both the Delta and Beta versions.

According to the study, antibody levels against the Delta variation in adults aged 18 to 55 who received a booster are more than five times higher than after a second dose. Antibody levels are more than 11-fold higher in those aged 65 to 85 who received a third dosage than in those who received a second dose, according to the study.

According to the study, there is a “potential for up to a 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three when compared to pre-dose three.”

Antibody levels against the original coronavirus variety and the Beta variant, which was initially found in South Africa, are substantially greater after a third injection, according to the research, which has not been peer-reviewed or published.

Pfizer has previously stated that clinical trials for booster shots will begin in August.

Even vaccinated persons should wear masks indoors in sections of the United States where the coronavirus is on the rise due to the Delta variety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are currently around 57,000 COVID-19 cases and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations every day in the United States. The Delta variant is thought to account for 83 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The variation may be responsible for 90% of cases in areas of the country with low immunization rates.

Unvaccinated people are thought to be the source of the majority of new infections in the United States. In vaccinated people, however, “breakthrough” infections can occur, albeit these infections are reported to cause milder sickness.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated during a Senate hearing on July 20 that when earlier strains of the virus were the predominant cause of illnesses, vaccinated patients who had breakthrough infections were. This is a condensed version of the information.