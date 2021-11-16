Pfizer inks a deal with the United Nations to manufacture the COVID-19 pill.

Pfizer-BioNTech stated on Monday that it had reached an agreement with a United Nations-backed medical supply consortium to increase manufacture of its COVID-19 antiviral tablet. The new agreement would increase access to COVID-19 therapies at a time when poorer countries are still battling for vaccines against the virus.

Pfizer agreed to give the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health body, a license for the antiviral medication as part of the transaction. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated following the news that his business is glad to be contributing to humanitarian efforts focused at nations with limited access to COVID-19 medicines.

“Pfizer is committed to developing scientific discoveries that will aid in the end of this pandemic for all people.” “Oral antiviral medicines, we believe, can play a critical role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, minimizing the load on our healthcare systems, and perhaps saving lives,” Bourla added.

“We must fight to guarantee that all people have access to these breakthroughs, regardless of where they reside or their circumstances, and we are glad to be able to partner with MPP to enhance our commitment to equity.”

The Pfizer pill, according to Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP, is “well-suited for low- and middle-income nations” and will play an essential role in the fight against the virus.

There are various restrictions in the arrangement for both Pfizers and the countries who would profit from it. For example, the agreement would cover 95 nations worldwide but would exclude some important countries such as Brazil, China, and Russia, where cases have risen in recent weeks.

Both have developed their own COVID-19 vaccinations and are competing to supply other countries with their own supplies. Despite this, China and Russia have lately reintroduced restricted lockdowns in attempt to reduce the number of instances occurring within their borders. After the United States, Brazil has had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Pfizer has also promised not to receive royalties for sales in low-income countries and to waive fees in all countries included by the accord for as long as Covid-19 is a public health emergency.

Pfizer said on Nov. 5 that a clinical trial of its COVID-19 treatment tablet had showed it to be highly successful, with an 89 percent reduction in hospitalization and death risks among adults.

It has not yet been approved by regulatory authorities in the United States or elsewhere, but it is on the way.