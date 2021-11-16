Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve a COVID-fighting pill that it claims has reduced serious cases by 89 percent.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer is requesting the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve its new COVID-19 therapy pill, which it claims reduced hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk individuals by 89 percent. The pharmaceutical company’s appeal came as new virus cases started to rise again, and the colder weather forced more people to stay inside.

As the epidemic approaches its second anniversary, Pfizer’s tablet is one of a few new medicines aimed at reducing hospitalizations and mortality. According to the Associated Press, the approval and marketing of a therapy that minimizes illness severity and may allow patients to treat themselves at home could be crucial in the return to normalcy.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated in a statement, “We are moving as rapidly as possible in our endeavor to get this potential medicine into the hands of patients, and we look forward to collaborating with the US FDA on its consideration of our application.”

The company conducted tests on unvaccinated patients who were at high risk for COVID-19 infection due to age or health conditions and were displaying early signs of infection. Patients must begin taking the pills within three days of the onset of symptoms, according to Pfizer, which may be difficult for individuals who do not have access to rapid testing.

According to the Associated Press, if the FDA approves the medication, it will have to decide whether vaccinated patients suffering from breakthrough infections should be permitted to take the pills.

All FDA-approved COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection administered by a medical expert in a hospital or clinic.

Before making a judgment, FDA authorities will examine company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness, which will be marketed as Paxlovid.

Later this month, the FDA will convene a public conference at which outside experts will examine a competing Merck medicine before voting on whether to recommend clearance. The FDA is not obligated to hold such sessions, and it is unclear whether Pfizer’s medicine will be subjected to a similar public assessment.

Various COVID-19 medications, according to some specialists, will eventually be recommended in combination to better defend against the virus’s worst consequences.

