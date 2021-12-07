Pfizer and Moderna CEOs Discuss Symptoms And More In Omicron Update

According to several health professionals, the Omicron version of the coronavirus appears to have milder symptoms than prior variants, but it has a higher transmissibility and can generate more strains in the future.

The new form is “very definitely” not worse than prior variants, such as Delta, according to White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

According to Business Insider, he told AFP, “There is some possibility that it might even be less severe.” “When you look at some of the South African cohorts, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations appears to be lower than Delta.” However, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel’s remarks on the variant’s transmissibility are more worrying.

In an interview with CNBC, he remarked, “We believe this virus is highly infectious.” “It appears to be a lot more contagious than delta… It’s very likely that the vaccinations’ efficacy — all of them — is deteriorating.” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed confidence in the company’s Covid-19 therapy pill’s ability to combat the Omicron strain.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 immunizations are on the rise as states throughout the country continue to confirm occurrences of the Omicron form.

Pfizer and Moderna, for example, have claimed that they are seeking to develop ways to adapt their vaccines to combat the modified version of the virus.