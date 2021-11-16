Pfizer agrees to waive royalties in exchange for allowing generic drug companies to manufacture COVID-19 pills.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer Inc. negotiated a deal with a United Nations-backed group to allow other manufacturers to produce its COVID-19 pill and waive royalties on sales in low-income nations and countries covered by the pact while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency.

The antiviral medication is intended to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms and thereby reduce hospitalizations.

In a statement released Tuesday, Pfizer said it would license the tablet to the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool. This would allow generic pharma businesses to produce the tablet in 95 different countries. According to the Associated Press, this means that the pill is now available to roughly 53% of the world’s population.

Brazil, for example, is one of the large countries that has seen COVID epidemics. A Brazilian pharmaceutical business could get a license to manufacture the pill for export, but it couldn’t be created generically for use in Brazil.

Because the agreement was reached before Pfizer’s pill was approved anywhere, health experts believe it will assist to speed up the end of the pandemic.

“It’s huge that we’ll be able to give more than 4 billion people access to a treatment that appears to be successful and was newly created,” said Esteban Burrone, head of policy at the Medicines Patent Pool.

Other drugmakers, according to Burrone, will be able to start producing the tablet within months, but he acknowledges that the agreement will not satisfy everyone.

“We attempt to find a very delicate balance between the (company’s) interests, the sustainability requirements imposed by generic producers, and, most significantly, the public health needs of low- and middle-income nations,” he said.

Pfizer announced earlier this month that the COVID-19 pill reduced the likelihood of hospitalization by approximately 90% in persons with mild to moderate COVID infections. Because of the positive results, independent experts advised that the study be halted.

Pfizer said it would request approval of the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators as soon as feasible.

Since the pandemic broke out last year, researchers around the world have been racing to find a COVID-19 treatment pill that can be used at home to alleviate symptoms, hasten recovery, and