Peyton Meyer, who is he? Age, Girlfriend, and Filmography are all revealed.

Because of his recent role in He’s All That, Peyton Meyer’s star is growing.

More fans are watching his character Jordan Van Draanen be beaten up by the hero, portrayed by Tanner Buchanan, in the Netflix version of She’s All That, which is presently at the top of the streaming platform’s charts.

He has, however, lately been in the spotlight when an alleged intimate video of him was leaked on Twitter.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the video genuinely depicts him or what’s going on in it.

Fans, particularly those who know and adore Mickey from Disney classic television series, have reacted well to his Netflix debut.

Peyton Meyer’s Age: How Old Is He?

Peyton Meyer is 22 years old, having been born on November 24, 1998.

Despite his young, he has been in Hollywood for quite some time, having made his Disney Channel debut in 2013.

Is There a Girlfriend for the He’s All That Star?

Meyer does have a girlfriend, and he uploads pictures of her on his Instagram account on a regular basis.

Taela, also known as Taylor Mae LaCour, is a singer/songwriter who is 23 years old.

Taela also uses TikTok to share movies of her and Meyer singing in the vehicle, as well as satirical ones about how blessed she is to have him while he sits and consumes junk food.

Taela shared a TikTok video in February in which she displayed her childhood crush, followed by her current lover.

Take me away, @imtaelacowboy. original sound – camila #lucasfriar #girlmeetsworld

She teased her childhood romance with a photo of Meyer from Disney’s Girl Meets World, captioned “cowboy take me away #lucasfriar #girlmeetsworld,” before presenting a more recent photograph of Meyer.

Lucas Friar was the name of his character in the show, as noted in the caption.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but they made their romance public in February 2021.

What Was the ‘TikTok Leak Room’ Phenomenon?

Meyer’s name started trending alongside “TikTok Leak Room” recently, which confused several fans.

The name of a now-deleted Twitter account where a video of Meyer with a lady appeared was purportedly TikTok Leak Room.

