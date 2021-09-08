Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a fictional character. The Star of ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Has a Connection to ‘Doogie Howser.’

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. has recently debuted on Disney+, giving the 1990s show Doogie Howser a new lease on life. The revamped version follows a teenage doctor as he juggles career and the challenges of growing up, just as the original did.

The main character, Lahela Kamealoha, is a multiracial girl living in Hawaii with a loving family and all the confusion that comes with adolescence.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, the lead actress, had a connection to the original not through her own comprehension of the show, but through the eyes of people who were watching it when it first aired.

“I was not personally aware with the show prior to getting the audition because the show aired on a long time before I was born,” she told This website.

“However, I recall my parents being ecstatic when I got the audition. They raved about the show, so I had to rush out and start watching it.

“I think it was really important to me to maintain the spirit of the original program alive while also bringing it into the worlds we live in today and putting my own stamp on it,” she says.

“But it was absolutely cool to be able to see the original as we were shooting, reinventing, and sort of see those Easter eggs and Courtney’s homage to the original show in our version of it,” she says.

Doogie Howser is revealed to exist in this planet in the first episode of the show, as Lahela obtains the nickname due to her young in the medical field.

Nonetheless, she is on a mission to prove herself, something Lee can understand as a young biracial actor in Hollywood.

Representing biracial people is crucial, according to her showrunner, Kourtney Kang, since it improves the dialogue about representation on television.

“As a mixed girl, it has always been very important for me to represent strong biracial characters,” she said. Growing up, I believe there weren’t many characters who looked like us, as Courtney mentioned. And the characters that looked like us were never the protagonists or the focal point of the plot.

