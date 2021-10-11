Petri Hawkins Byrd, who had worked with Judge Judy for 30 years, was fired from her new show.

When it was reported that Judge Judy’s star, Judith Sheindlin, would be launching a new show—but without a key sidekick—fans were left with conflicting feelings.

A teaser for IMDB TV’s upcoming courtroom show Judy Justice was released late last month, but Petri Hawkins Byrd—who had been Sheindlin’s bailiff on Judge Judy for 25 years, starting in 1996—was nowhere to be found.

And, in a recent interview, Byrd confessed that he wasn’t asked to join Sheindlin into the next chapter of her wildly successful TV career.

Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he first heard about the new show, which premieres on November 1, when Sheindlin announced it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2020, but that he never communicated with her about it after that.

They worked together on the final season of Judge Judy despite being physically separated due to the pandemic, with Sheindlin taping remotely from New York and Byrd working in Los Angeles with the rest of the team.

While a 25-year television relationship may appear to be unprecedented, Byrd had known Sheindlin since the late 1980s, when he worked as a real-life bailiff in the New York City court system.

In a December interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said that when he found that Sheindlin had landed a TV show in 1995, he wrote her a congratulatory letter, sarcastically adding that he was available for work.

Sheindlin asked Byrd to join her in the courtroom after a test shoot with an actor didn’t work out, radically altering the trajectory of his career.

“I believe she was apprehensive about going to Hollywood. It was outside of her comfort zone “According to Byrd. “I think having a Brooklyn-born, fellow Brooklynite start this trip with her, and someone who knew how she was, made her feel at ease.” While he has vast experience as a bailiff on and off screen, he also sings and acts, and hosts an Instagram Live program called Bonding with Byrd with his wife, Makita Bond-Byrd.

Byrd expressed interest in joining Sheindlin on her new show in a December interview, adding that he would be "proud" to be a part of it.