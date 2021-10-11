Petri Hawkins Byrd, the Bailiff, Has Said About Leaving ‘Judge Judy.’

Judge Judy, a CBS courtroom reality show that aired from 1991 to 2021, lasted 25 years.

Judy Sheindlin, the star, will return in a new show called Judy Justice, alongside three new cast members.

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Sheindlin’s TV bailiff for 25 years, would be noticeably absent from the new season.

When matters got tense, he was there to pass items to and from the judge while maintaining order.

Those who have seen the show would know that Sheindlin didn’t require much help in this area.

What is the reason for Petri Hawkins Byrd’s departure from Judge Judy?

Byrd has came out just weeks before the premiere of the new IMDb TV show, claiming that he was not only not chosen for the new series, but that he was not even allowed to audition.

“My assumption is that if you were going to do something different, you would at least ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to apply for the job,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Sheindlin first mentioned the new show on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, when her contract with CBS was about to expire.

She stated, ” “CBS and I have been married for 25 years. And it’s worked out well. Our 25th season, our silver anniversary, will take place next year.

“Because CBS has 25 years of reruns, they felt it was important to make the best use of the repeats of my show. So they decided to sell a few years’ worth of reruns, but I’m not bored of them.

“Judy Justice will be released a year later… With a ponytail, you’ll be able to witness Judge Judy next year, all new year, all new shows.

“You should be able to watch reruns on the station CBS has sold for the next couple of years… and Judy Justice will be moving on, isn’t that fun?”

He filmed the show’s 25th and final season in Los Angeles with the crew, with Sheindlin appearing remotely.

He stated, however, that she never told him about the change while filming and that he only found out about it during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Byrd went on to say: “It wasn’t until July that I dialed the judge’s number and inquired, ‘Hey,. This is a condensed version of the information.