Peter Shows Off His Best Stripper Moves on TikTok in Season 2 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’

The Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle is the talk of the town. A sex ban is enforced on 14 singletons who live together for four weeks. Those who adhere to the ban will be awarded $100,000 in prize money, which lowers in value each time someone defies the regulations.

The first four episodes are now available to watch on Netflix, with the final five episodes set to premiere on June 30.

Peter Vigilante, a 21-year-old New Yorker, is one of the show’s more confident candidates.

Vigilante works as a personal trainer outside of Too Hot to Handle, but when he isn’t training New York’s fittest, he is a TikTok influencer.

Vigilante said in episode 1 of Too Hot to Handle that he receives between 100 and 200 DMs every day from fans.

“Once you get the following I have—100, 200 girls DM’ng you a day—and it’s truly just like oh my god there’s so many I don’t know what to do,” he stated to his other contenders.

Following recent TikTok videos, his DM stats are likely to have skyrocketed.

On TikTok, Vigilante frequently shows off his greatest stripper moves.

He pole dances in many of his films, including a dance-off with his “momma.”

Vigilante climbs the pole topless and spins around with his legs wide open at breakneck speed in the video.

@peter vigilante

That genuinely stung…. the wind was squeezed out of me.

♬ Pony – Ginuwine

In another TikTok video, which has racked up 830,000 plays and 53,000 likes, Vigilante performs what can only be described as a Magic Mike-inspired routine. In the video, he dances to “Pony” by Ginuwine, captioning the post: “May have overestimated my flexibility.”

Not only is Vigilante topless, but he also grinds along the floor and even jumps into the splits, showing off his snake hips and toned muscles.

@peter vigilante

May have over estimated my flexibility

♬ Pony – Ginuwine

In a third video, which has been viewed over one million times, a topless Peter takes a big swig of red wine from a bottle and breaks out into a dance routine on the floor, before making his way to the pole.

He then swings. This is a brief summary.