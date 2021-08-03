PETA is being chastised over its ‘odd’ National Boob Day post on cow’s milk.

PETA has been chastised for sharing a controversial National Boob Day image on Twitter on Monday.

The animal rights organization used #NationalBoobDay to emphasize its opposition to human use of cow’s milk as the hashtag trended on social media.

PETA tweeted a cartoon image of a guy lying flat on his back under a cow, drinking milk directly from one of the cow’s teats, to emphasize the point.

PETA said in the caption of the eye-catching graphic, “Are you sipping from a cow’s boobs this #NationalBoobDay?”

“Now that we have your attention: the dairy business doesn’t want you to watch this, but cows are actually dying for you to see it,” a follow-up tweet stated. #DitchDairy.”

The organization then published video footage of cows in agony, along with the message, “Reminder: Cows need to have kids in order to produce milk.” The milk they produce is for their offspring, just as it is for human mothers.”

PETA’s efforts to shed light on the realities of the meat and dairy industries, on the other hand, drew widespread scorn for the manner in which the message was delivered.

Every day, my daughter consumes cow boob milk. It’s all right.

Look, I believe PETA has a good heart, but their techniques are just…weird. In addition, it is ineffectual. pic.twitter.com/TIrBrdmnHJ

– Anti-fascist Dave S 3 August 2021 (@DaveS Sports) anti-racist

PETA is the one relative no one wants to call for reunions, no one wants to have around for dinner, and no one wants to invite for Christmas.

Despite this, they show up and show the kids images of roadkill they found last year.

August 3, 2021 — noddy skywalker the mushroom (@noddyatthedisco)

“Does Peta now have a furry account?” In response, @DarrenRose__ tweeted. “I’m a vegan, and I’m not sure how this is expected to get folks to sign on.”

“Every day, my daughter consumes cow boob milk. It’s fine,” @DaveS Sports wrote. “Look, I think PETA’s intentions are good, but. This is a condensed version of the information.