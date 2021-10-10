Pesky Squirrels Hide a Surprising Amount of Walnuts in Places You Wouldn’t Expect.

The squirrel is winning the war between man and squirrel.

In order to prepare for the winter, a red squirrel keeps stuffing a North Dakota pickup truck with walnuts.

For the past eight years, Bill Fischer, an insurance agent from Fargo, has tried unsuccessfully to stop the troublesome squirrel from loading his car with nuts.

Fischer discovered and retrieved 348 pounds of walnuts from his truck last month, setting a new record for the squirrel.

Red squirrels in the United States are small but formidable, measuring approximately 12 inches long with sharp, curved claws and capable of causing significant damage.

Fischer has to spend hours cleaning walnuts from various nooks and crannies of his truck due to the animal’s resourcefulness, which has become an annual annoyance.

“Since 2013, I’ve been battling with the red squirrel.” It’s turned into a sort of ritual, with it stuffing my van with nuts and me attempting to get them out.” Walnuts had been jammed into almost every crevice of the lorry. The squirrel has even gotten into the hood and is hiding nuts all over the engine. It also made its way into the front bumper, wheel well, and door panels.

Fischer claims he doesn’t notice the squirrel until the walnuts on the tree above his parked truck ripen.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, American red squirrels eat evergreen tree seeds and cones, as well as bird eggs, berries, and fruit. This squirrel is nuts over walnuts.

From the top of the walnut tree, the squirrel can be seen watching the truck.

“I’d never pulled more than four buckets before, so the squirrel was on a mission this year,” Fischer said.

Fischer’s good nature, on the other hand, has worn thin. He’s taken steps to put an end to the squirrel’s habit of utilizing his truck as a storage space.

He used to spray the automobile with a mixture of tabasco sauce and cayenne pepper. That worked until this year, when the squirrel seemed to be attracted to the aroma, he added.

“After so many years, I have to have a sense of humor about it,” he remarked.

“When I have to take, I put in just as much effort as the squirrel.” This is a condensed version of the information.