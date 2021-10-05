Personalized Brain Stimulation Successfully Treats Patient’s Severe Depression (‘Brain Pacemaker’).

According to a new case study, a patient with severe depression was successfully treated with “on-demand” brain stimulation. The study’s researchers effectively created a “pacemaker for the brain.”

Many people can benefit from treatment approaches such as medication or psychotherapy to alleviate their depression. However, some people suffer from treatment-resistant depression, which occurs when their depression does not improve despite treatment.

Traditional deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been demonstrated to have “limited” success in treating depression in previous clinical trials, according to a news release from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). DBS is a process that involves implanting a device and using it to administer electrical stimulation to the brain. Traditional DBS has a drawback, according to the university, in that it normally only sends continuous impulses in one portion of the brain, whereas depression affects different brain areas in different people.

A team of UCSF clinicians presented the case study of a patient with severe depression who was successfully treated with DBS that was tailored to the patient’s condition in their new paper, which was published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

The researchers first looked for a neural biomarker, or a pattern of brain activity that “indicates the development of symptoms.”

The patient was subsequently implanted with a bespoke DBS device that responds “only when it detects that pattern.”

According to UCSF, “the gadget then stimulates a different portion of the brain circuit, creating on-demand, immediate therapy that is unique to both the patient’s brain and the neural circuit causing her illness.”

In essence, the researchers developed a customised brain pacemaker. One may observe how the procedure works in a video given by the institution.

The patient’s depression symptoms were eased “nearly quickly,” according to research senior co-author Andrew Krystal, PhD of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, as opposed to the four- to eight-week wait that is common in traditional therapies. It also lasted longer than the 15 months she had the implanted gadget.

The researchers concluded that “closed-loop therapy resulted in a quick and durable reduction in depression.”

According to Gizmodo, the patient, known only by her first name Sarah, claimed at a press conference late last week, “When I first received stimulation, the ‘aha’ moment arrived, I had the most incredibly ecstatic experience, and my despair was a faraway nightmare for a moment.”

