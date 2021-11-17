Personalized Book Recommendations for Everyone on Your Shopping List

Looking for the ideal present for a reader on your gift list? With our book gift guide, The Washington Newsday covers everything from thrillers to cookery, technology to plain old-fashioned literary literature. With all those supply-chain concerns and Chanukah’s first night falling on November 28 this year, don’t wait to get your picks. When you’ve finished your shopping, buy something special for yourself and take some time to relax before the raucous post-vaccine Christmas gatherings.

For your cousin who says she’ll never leave New York City for any other location on the planet:

New York City Letters of Note

Shaun Usher compiled the list | November | Penguin Books | $15

This small collection of letters pays homage to the world’s finest metropolis (if we do say so ourselves). Andy Warhol’s landlord scrawls a message about the rubbish left behind after his “normally enormous parties,” while J.D. Salinger, the notoriously elusive author, writes to the New York Post about one of its pieces, among other amusing tidbits.

For your Nirvana-obsessed musical brother:

The Storyteller: Life and Music Tales

By Dave Grohl | Dey Street Books | $29.99 | October

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s memoir, a salute to the power of music and an homage to some of the greatest rockers of all time, tears back the veil on what it was like playing with superstars, bringing readers into his orbit in a profoundly authentic way. From the inner workings of family life as a Grammy-winning singer to the moment he learned Kurt Cobain had died, he sheds light on both tranquil and painful moments.

For your foodie father-in-law who is usually watching a cooking show on Netflix:

Taste: A Memoir of My Life Through Food

October | Gallery Books | $28 | By Stanley Tucci

Actor who has become a legend Tucci is all about the magic of food, and nothing better encapsulates his passion for the epicurean than this thoughtful book. Complete with wonderful recipes and tales from his boyhood in an Italian American family in Westchester, New York, as well as his life with his wife. This is a condensed version of the information.