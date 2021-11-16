Personal Trainer Is Terminally Ill With Lung Cancer After Thinking She Had COVID

A 36-year-old lady was diagnosed with fatal lung cancer after misdiagnosing her recurrent cough as COVID.

Jenny Weller, a personal trainer from Burgess Hill, England, was diagnosed with a dry cough in November of this year.

She thought it was just a seasonal cold at first, but once the pandemic hit, she assumed she was infected with COVID.

“At that point, no one was really going to the doctor with simply a cough,” she told PA Real Life. “It was just a terribly dry, annoying cough that didn’t bother me unless I worked hard.” When Weller’s illness worsened, she sought help nearly a year later, in the summer of 2020.

Her cough hadn’t gone away, and she’d begun to suffer from severe migraines, weight loss as a result of unexplained vomiting, and a lump on her neck.

Her doctor recommended her to an ear, nose, and throat specialist, but Weller’s health deteriorated more in the six weeks leading up to the visit, and she fainted and had a seizure on August 31, 2020.

“I’d just walked the dog and was completely fatigued, so I dropped out on the sofa,” she explained.

“I attempted to go upstairs to use the restroom, but I passed out, fell downstairs, and fainted. I had no idea how long I was there. I then attempted to vomit in the kitchen, but I collapsed once more.” Following scans, a 35mm tumor in her lung was discovered, as well as five more tumors in her brain, one in her neck, and one in her pelvis.

In September 2020, Weller, who does not smoke or drink alcohol, was diagnosed with ALK-positive lung cancer.

ALK-positive cancer is a kind of cancer caused by a mutation in the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) gene, albeit the reason for this mutation is unknown.

“There is no known link between ALK-positive lung cancer with any environmental pollutants, including smoking, secondhand smoke, asbestos, and air pollution,” according to the ALK Positive foundation’s website.

Around 90% of persons with ALK-positive cancer are first diagnosed after the illness has progressed to other parts of their body, according to the organization.

Weller underwent surgery, which included the removal of his limbs. This is a condensed version of the information.