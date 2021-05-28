Pericarditis Symptoms Explained; COVID Vaccine Link Investigated

In recent weeks, health officials have noticed an uptick in reports of heart inflammation in people who have gotten one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

These reports, which were documented by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccinations, are related to two forms of cardiac inflammation known as myocarditis and pericarditis.

Despite the fact that 165 million people have received at least one vaccine shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not disclosed numbers on the number of instances.

It’s worth noting that whether these cases of heart inflammation are linked to vaccination is still unknown. Nonetheless, the CDC said it was “actively monitoring” the reports in conjunction with its partners.

The CDC released an update on the findings on Thursday, as well as clinical recommendations for identifying, managing, and reporting cases of cardiac inflammation after COVID vaccination.

According to the CDC, the recorded instances, which predominantly affect teens and young adults, appear to be mild, with the majority of patients who got treatment responding well to medications and recovering rapidly.

The CDC said in its update that it continues to recommend COVID vaccination for those aged 12 and above, adding that the known and prospective benefits of immunization outweigh the known and prospective dangers, such as the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.

Myocarditis symptoms have already been covered by Washington Newsday.

Pericarditis manifests itself in a variety of ways.

Pericarditis is an inflammation of the pericardium, the tissue that forms a sac around the heart. An infection or another form of trigger, such as a heart attack, might create inflammation.

Chest pain is the most prevalent pericarditis symptom. Although some patients experience a dull, achy, or pressure-like chest ache, this sensation is usually acute or stabbing in character.

The discomfort usually starts behind the breastbone or on the left side of the chest, although it can also progress to the shoulder and neck. It grows worse when the person coughs, lies down, or takes a deep breath, according to several patients. Sitting up and leaning forward helps to alleviate the discomfort.

The opposite is true. This is a condensed version of the information.