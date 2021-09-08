People with traumatic brain injuries are more likely to abuse opioids, according to a new study.

Researchers studying traumatic brain injuries (TBI) discovered that people with a history of TBI are more likely to misuse prescription opioids for a variety of reasons.

A study published in a special edition of the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation (JHTR) indicated that people who have had a TBI, even years ago, are at a substantially higher risk of succumbing to the opioid crisis and of committing suicide as a result of their opioid usage.

Brandeis University researchers discovered that a particular pattern of behaviors associated with TBIs, including a high vulnerability to pain and substance misuse, constituted a “perfect storm” for opioid-related abuse and overdose.

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a type of brain damage that happens after a severe head injury. TBIs can have a variety of causes and symptoms, but the most prevalent are head injuries, such as sports injuries and car accidents. More than 13.5 million Americans are projected to be disabled as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

A total of 3,500 people took part in the study, with more than 22.8 percent of them suffering from at least one TBI. About 23.9 percent of those who did not have a TBI said they had used a prescription opioid in the previous year. TBI patients were more likely to report opioid usage, with 30.9 percent of TBI patients reporting prescription opioid use in the previous year.

After controlling for demographic characteristics, researchers discovered that those with a history of TBI were 52 percent more likely to consume prescription opioids and were at a 65 percent higher risk of misusing the drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid-related overdoses have climbed by 5% in the United States since 2019, with about 70,000 Americans dying in 2020.

The same group of TBI researchers proposed a three-phase “perfect storm” as the cause of increased opioid risk in a paper released last year. Phase one found that people with TBI have increased chronic pain, such as headaches, which leads to more prescription opioid use. According to phase two, this exposure increases the chances of long-term opioid therapy, misuse, or a documented opioid use disorder (OUD). Individuals are said to be in phase three. This is a condensed version of the information.