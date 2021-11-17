People watch Netflix for billions of hours, and a new website shows what they’re watching.

Netflix launched a new website on Tuesday that tracks the number of hours customers spend watching its most popular films and shows, revealing that viewers are watching more Netflix than you might think.

Netflix will update the site “Top10 Netflix” every Tuesday with the top 10 movies and series available on the streaming service.

Since its November 12 release, “Red Notice,” a film by Rawson Marshall Thurber starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, has been watched for 148.7 million hours, according to the streaming service’s new analytics page.

Season three of “Narcos: Mexico” was the most popular series last week, with 50.3 million viewing hours.

The first season of “Squid Game,” Netflix’s most-watched show or film, has been viewed for 1.6 billion hours.

Netflix’s new website does not display how many people have actually seen something on the service, and it excludes films and shows that aren’t in the top ten. The new website, on the other hand, is Netflix’s most transparent measurement to date.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Netflix has been stingy with its viewership numbers until now. Even has shared views for hits on occasion, and it logs a top 10 list on the service itself, but without data.

Netflix’s former “views” statistic, which could only include a few minutes of a movie or series, has been replaced by the hours-viewed metric. Other large streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, do not reveal viewing figures on a regular basis.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Netflix’s vice president of content strategy, Pablo Perez De Rosso, said, “This is a big step forward for Netflix, the creators we work with, and our members.” “People want to know what success looks like in the streaming environment, and these lists provide the clearest answer in our industry to that issue.” Netflix will release rankings in both English and non-English, as well as top 10 lists for over 90 countries. The firm EY has been appointed to audit the company’s numbers, according to the corporation.

“Red Notice,” which earned mostly negative reviews from reviewers, might become Netflix’s most popular film ever at this rate. With 282 million hours watched, the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Box” presently holds the distinction.