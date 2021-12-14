People believe Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk, should be named “Person of the Year.”

Elon Musk has been selected Time’s Person of the Year for 2021, which has sparked outrage among critics.

Thousands of people are saying on social media that another well-known figure, singer Dolly Parton, would have been a better pick for the prestigious honor.

Musk, the entrepreneur of Tesla and SpaceX, recently surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person on the planet, with a net worth of over $300 billion.

Time gushed, “This is the man who aims to preserve our world and find us a new one to inhabit: comedian, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman.” However, due to his views on taxation, as well as his hostility to unions and vaccine mandates, Musk has a number of vociferous critics who are doubting his worthiness.

“Let’s fix the unfair tax law so that The Person of the Year pays taxes instead of relying on others,” stated former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

"It's *TIME* for Elon Musk to pay his fair part in taxes," Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich reminded his followers that Musk "illegally threatened to take away stock options if employees unionized" and that his firm has been charged with 43 workers' rights breaches since 2010.

On Tuesday, Dolly Parton’s name became a trending topic on Twitter, indicating that she is a popular substitute for Musk.

On Tuesday, Dolly Parton's name became a trending topic on Twitter, indicating that she is a popular substitute for Musk.

The country music legend is well-known for her humanitarian efforts around the world. She has been praised for donating $1 million to a COVID vaccine trial, which proved to be a huge success.