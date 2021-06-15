People aren’t sure if Jon Stewart’s Wuhan Lab Leak Rant is satire or not.

Jon Stewart caused quite the stir when he floated his theory that the novel coronavirus was manufactured in a Chinese lab—not least because viewers struggled to tell if he was serious or joking.

On Monday, the TV personality appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his view that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in great detail and with zeal.

“I think we owe a big debt of appreciation to science,” Stewart stated during his interview with Stephen Colbert. In many respects, science has aided in the relief of the misery caused by this pandemic—which was most likely produced by science.”

However, viewers were left unsure how to interpret his passionate statement, in which he emphasized that his rant was “not a conspiracy.”

Taking to Twitter, @JustALilLost wrote: “I honestly can’t tell if @jonstewart is doing a bit or not while he goes on a conspiracy-filled rant about Wuhan and the coronavirus… Wow, how to add fuel to the fire of anti-Asian prejudice.”

“Honestly can’t tell if Jon Stewart was joking or having a senior moment on Colbert,” @RazKoller tweeted. If you put what he said in the lips of a Fox News host, it won’t feel out of place. And Colbert would have included it in his monologue the following evening…”

@vodkasnowflake wondered aloud if Jon Stewart was joking or serious about the COVID lab notion.

“Jon Stewart is flying real close to Qanon territory on Colbert,” @Justsomedust tweeted after the interview. I’m expecting him to declare himself anti-vax at any moment.”

@motobeej tweeted, “Wow, didn’t expect a borderline outburst and dangerously misguided attack on science on @StephenAtHome tonight,” adding, “Wow, didn’t expect a borderline meltdown and dangerously misguided attack on science on @StephenAtHome tonight.” “I think we’re back?” says the narrator.

“Seeing Jon Stewart promote the ‘Covid came from a lab’ hypothesis as clear truth on Colbert tonight was not what I expected,” @robertbtaylor remarked.

However, @cynicalboomer1 insisted that Stewart was joking, explaining: “All these people freaking out at Jon Stewart need to wake the f*** up.

“1. He’s obviously joking” (and definitely knows that nothing is yet proven). 2. The lab leak is COMPLETELY believable. This is a condensed version of the information.