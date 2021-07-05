People are warning that the sound of fireworks on July 4th can trigger PTSD in veterans.

People increased awareness that fireworks can be a source of stress for persons suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as the Fourth of July was celebrated around the United States (PTSD).

On Monday morning, the hashtag “PTSD” was trending on Twitter, as people raised awareness about the possibly damaging consequences of fireworks on veterans with the condition.

“I will never understand how someone can discover that fireworks scare dogs and cause serious PTSD in our warriors and still believe ‘nah, I’m still going to need the huge big booms,’” wrote comedian Sarah Silverman.

I’ll never understand how you can discover that fireworks frighten canines and cause severe PTSD in our warriors and still believe that “no, I’m still going to need the huge loud booms.”

5 July 2021 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman)

PTSD is an acute and emotional reaction to memories and reminders of traumatic events that occurs after the events have occurred.

People with PTSD may relive terrible events through flashbacks, nightmares, and intense emotional and physical reactions such uncontrollable shaking, heart palpitations, and tension headaches.

In some soldiers, fireworks might provoke PTSD symptoms like these.

“The noises of fireworks—they may sound very similar to small arms fire, mortar rounds, just a cornucopia of explosives,” Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club, Inc., told Kentucky news station LEX18.

After returning from service in Iraq in 2004, Harrell shared his memories of viewing fireworks with other army comrades in Louisville.

“It was just that we were uneasy. We’d shake every time it popped. And this went on for a few years until I talked to professionals about it.”

After working on his worries, Harrell was eventually ready to witness fireworks again.

“The uncertainty—not knowing what it is—is the most anxiety-inducing aspect of pyrotechnics, but if I’m watching a firework go off, I know someone isn’t attempting to shoot at me, blow me up, or steal my life. So that was a big help,” he remarked.

Harrell also offered guidance to loved ones of PTSD veterans on what to do if their loved one is having symptoms as a result of fireworks.

“Just say, ‘Hey, you’re in Kentucky,'” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.