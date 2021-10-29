People are talking about which fictional character’s death has affected them the most.

The deaths of our favorite fictional characters may not be technically “real,” but they can seem as genuine as anything.

There are spoilers in this article.

After u/GoldenPhoenix21 asked the internet community, “What fictional character death affected you the hardest?” the topic became popular on Reddit. So far, 19,7000 people have voted on the post, and 17,800 have responded, mentioning characters from popular TV shows and classic texts. Here are some of the most common responses: 1. Squid Game, Abdul Ali Despite the fact that the show had hundreds of deaths, the betrayal of another player resulted in the death of Squid Game’s nice, innocent, and trusting Ali.

“Ali seemed like the person who was there for no fault of his own—he was merely desperate because he was trying to make a better life for his family,” u/bongolongodongo explained. His a**hole employer withheld his wages; he didn’t squander or drink away his fortune.” u/fruity oaty bars added, “I’ve never cried harder at a character death.” “They treated him so badly.” “I’m not usually one to get worked up about things I see on TV because it’s sad at the time but doesn’t really matter,” u/erinwilson97 agreed. “However, I couldn’t stop thinking about Ali’s death all day the next day, and it actually upset me.” 2. Bridge to Terabithia, by Leslie Burke The sad death of Leslie Burke in the children’s tale has left an indelible effect on entire generations, whether it was in Katherine Paterson’s 1977 original novel or in the 2007 film adaption.

“It hit me hard for months,” u/ chaiyai/ remarked. “Reading that novel as a kid might have been my first experience coming to terms with the concept of death.”

“It was assigned reading in elementary school.” “I remember reading ahead in class and choking up,” u/comedian42 remarked.

“I was almost 30 when I watched the movie and I cried so hard that my husband had to turn it off, and then I cried for another 45 minutes on and off,” u/throneofthornes added.

Breaking Bad’s Andrea Cantillo

Several commentators alluded to the deaths of various Breaking Bad characters, but the murder of Jesse Pinkman’s ex-girlfriend Andrea in season five struck a particularly poignant chord.

u/AbracaDaniel21 commented, “This one was truly cold blooded.” “For me, it was jaw-dropping.” “This crushed my heart so deeply,” u/gingerbutterbutt said. This is a condensed version of the information.