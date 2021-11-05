People are sharing their all-time favorite video games on the internet.

Gaming has fast grown in popularity among children, teenagers, and adults. According to Statista, there are an estimated 2.81 billion gamers globally as of current year. According to Variety, 226.6 million of them live in the United States.

“What is your favorite video game of all time?” one Redditor inquired of these gamers on Thursday. u/tanz 7 asked the query in the “Ask Reddit” topic. The post has already gotten over 44,000 votes and over 46,000 comments. Here are some of the most popular responses: Age of Empires II is the second installment in the Age of Empires series. According to the Age of Empires Series Wiki, Microsoft launched this strategy-based computer game in 1999 for Windows and MacOSX.

“Oh yes…. probably lost me some college grades,” u/sdotmerc commented.

“When you’re playing, hours pass like minutes.” It’s a lot of fun to build up an empire with a military and an economy. And there’s so much you can do with it to be creative. u/SifHaq said, “I absolutely adore the game.”

“For me, the game ignited a lifelong interest in history.” “I remember being really eager in fifth grade to learn about the Aztecs in class merely because of the expansion,” u/LunchpaiI said.

Knights of the Old Republic (Star Wars: The Old Republic) (Star Wars: The Old Republic) (Star Wars: The (I and II)

The game was the first computer role-playing game established in the Star Wars universe, according to Wookiepedia.

“IMHO [in my humble opinion], better than Star Wars itself.” “Despite the fact that I only had two as a kid, they had a big impact on how I thought about and assessed media in that universe to this day,” u/Plarzay stated. “By light years, Kreia is the most engaging character created in any piece of Star Wars media, and I will battle anyone who claims differently.” “When Kotor 2 came out, I went down to my computer and played it for 18 hours straight before my parents all but literally yanked me away from the computer,” said Redditor u/busche916. That game is a work of art.” The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time) (The Legend of Zelda The Nintendo 64 version of this popular Nintendo game was released in 1998. It was hailed at the time for its “intuitive storyline and time travel mechanisms, as well as its 3D graphical style, which was then cutting-edge technology.” This is a condensed version of the information.