People are reportedly getting vaccinated under false pretenses in order to avoid being judged.

Internist Priscilla Frase, MD, the chief medical information officer for Ozarks Healthcare, said in a clip shared on the hospital’s Facebook page on July 18 that some people in Missouri who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are showing up to doctor’s appointments in disguise for fear of social ostracism. Around 1,800 people have watched the video.

Missouri has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country as of this writing. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services [MDHSS], only 41% of the state’s population is completely immunized. According to MDHSS data, there are more females than males, multiracial people than monoracists, and older people than younger people among those 2,513,969 people.

According to Frase’s statements, the reluctance may be motivated by a fear of losing one’s social status. Patients aren’t just changing their looks; they’re also pleading with their doctors to be covert.

“I work closely with our pharmacists, who are in charge of our organization’s vaccine efforts, and one of them recently told me that they’ve had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to disguise their appearance and even said, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anyone know that I got this vaccine.’ Frase explained, “I don’t want my buddies to know.” They’re “extremely apprehensive about how the people they care about in their family, friendship circles, and work circles would respond if they find out they’ve received the vaccine,” she added.

The final line, according to Frase, is that “nobody should be under that pressure,” including “those who don’t want to get the vaccine.” She did, however, urge viewers to make informed medical decisions, which she defined as decisions based on facts rather than on social media diatribes or talks with opinionated acquaintances.

“Get the vaccine, do what you have to do for those who are like this, who are coming in hiding. Use face masks and cover yourself up before going to get the vaccine, and don’t worry about what your family thinks if you want it. She advised, “Don’t worry about what your friends think.”

