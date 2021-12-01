People are outraged at a man’s actions with his girlfriend’s towel: ‘It’s Not About The Towel.’

Relationships may be difficult to navigate, especially when it comes to more sensitive themes like self-care. It involved a towel in one Redditor’s case. A man recounted a circumstance that didn’t go his way in a post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic.

He wrote, “I (31M) and my girlfriend (25F) have been dating for nearly 2 years.” “My GF has lovely hair that appears to require far less maintenance than other ladies I know. She doesn’t use a hundred different hair products, and she also doesn’t blow dry her hair. She doesn’t take long to style her hair or do anything with it. She does, however, insist on drying her hair with this specific towel.” He went on to say: “She insists on not being able to use an ordinary towel to dry her hair. If I use her hair towel as a regular towel, she becomes irritated. The towel, she claims, should only be used for hair. She even purchased an additional towel, which she keeps in her drawer at my house. When she goes on vacation, she also brings the towel with her.” The man said he usually doesn’t mind, but it’s “strange” because he “doesn’t know anyone else who has a towel specifically for their hair.” When the two arranged a Thanksgiving trip to the man’s parents’ place, everything came to a head. He explained that he advised her to leave her towel at home because he didn’t want his family to “think she was crazy or mock her.” He noticed the towel in her bag to take on the trip the night before they left, so he pulled it out. She didn’t realize until they arrived at his parents’ place that she was pregnant.

“I felt it was OK, and my GF didn’t appear irritated at all throughout the journey. When we returned to my apartment, however, my GF got into her car and drove away without saying goodbye “he stated “Later, she texted me, stating she’s upset at me over that silly towel and that she needs some space. I’ve tried phoning and contacting her, but she hasn’t returned my calls or texts.” His pals “think she’s being unnecessarily dramatic,” he said at the end of the message. Cosmopolitan. This is a condensed version of the information.