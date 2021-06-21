People are only now realizing that Harry Potter nearly killed Hedwig.

One of the most iconic scenes in cinema is Harry Potter entering Platform 9 and 34 in the first film of the popular franchise.

Today, though, Harry Potter fans are going crazy over a previously missed scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Back in 2001, when Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were presented to the world as Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the wonderful film became treasured by an entire generation, with seven more films to follow.

A young Harry is sent off to Hogwarts in the first film, but he is perplexed when he is ordered to find platform nine and three quarters at London’s King’s Cross station.

“However, Hagrid, there must be a blunder! Platform 9 and 3/4 is written here. There isn’t anything like that! Is there anyone there?” the young wizard inquires.

Fortunately, he is aided at the station by the Weasleys, who inform him that he must run full speed through a wall on the platform to get access to the magical platform and board the Hogwarts Express.

Harry and Ron, on the other hand, famously miss their chance to pass through the portal in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harry collides with the brick wall and is thrown flying as he sprints full speed at it with his luggage trolley.

Now, a Twitter user has noted how Harry’s familiar, Hedwig the owl, was affected by the disaster.

On June 20, Twitter user @MuskTillDawm said, “F****** completely losing it at how terrible this owl gets his s*** rocked.”

I’m fucking losing it over how badly this owl’s photo is shitrocked.

twitter.com/qeRzy4oF81

— Jesse, Openly Italian (@MuskTillDawn) June 20, 2021

The tweet went viral and gained more than 20,000 likes.

“Right here where the owl just straight up bonks into the wall is the greatest part,” joked one commentator.

While another joked: “They definitely had to add the insert shot of the owl being okay after test audiences were like ‘I just saw that owl absolutely die.’”

Another added: “The boy who lived and the bird who didn’t.”

Luckily the animal appears to be unscathed after the accident.

