People Are Furious Because James Corden Is In Another Musical

As a late-night host and originator of Carpool Karaoke, James Corden has become a familiar face on our television screens in recent years.

However, the British comedian has carved out a niche for himself in the realm of musicals—and audiences are sick of it.

The trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming musical adaption of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello as the titular princess, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden star in the modern musical adaptation of the renowned Disney classic.

Along with fellow comedians James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan, Corden plays a mouse that transforms into a footman in the film.

When the teaser was released yesterday, there was a mixed reaction, with Corden at the heart of a Twitter discussion regarding his casting.

Corden has starred in the generally panned Cats in 2020, as well as Into the Woods, Trolls, and The Prom, and musical lovers are moaning about the overabundance of the Gavin and Stacey star in movies and musicals.

Last year, Corden’s casting in Netflix’s The Prom was controversial, with many believing he was miscast in a gay role, igniting a debate about whether straight actors should portray gay parts, especially when there are so many musical talents out there who are suited for such a role.

Following the release of the new Cinderella teaser, one viral tweet reads, “Somebody has to make a study about how James Corden finds his way into EVERY musical movie.”

Someone should do a research on how James Corden manages to get into EVERY musical film https://t.co/0uaF3xDSye

August 3, 2021 — bren (@intheheiqhts)

“If I had a nickel for every time James Corden was cast as an anthropomorphic animal in a movie musical, I’d have two nickels,” one dissatisfied individual remarked. which isn’t much, but it’s strange that it happened twice.”

