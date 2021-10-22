People are freaking out as a woman discovers her doppelganger online: ‘Twins.’

Every human being is one-of-a-kind, with a genetic blueprint that distinguishes them from others.

However, with over 7.9 billion individuals on the earth, at least one person who looks almost identical to us is bound to exist.

A doppelganger is a biologically unrelated lookalike who looks to be the identical twin of another living person.

And, as one woman on TikTok recently discovered, finding one’s doppelganger can be an out-of-body experience.

On August 13, an account called Yallitstay released a video that began with a film shared by Fannita, whose TikTok handle is Itsnitababy.

Fannita is wearing a pink hair wrap in the video, which you can see here, and she asks the camera, "How much do y'all get paid?" Please respond to the goddamn question. "How much do you guys get paid?" "I thought you were me!" cries Yallitstay, who is taken aback by the incident. It's difficult to believe the two women aren't the same person because they appear so similar.

They’re both dressed in pajamas and have the same facial characteristics and nose piercings.

The stunning footage has received over 5.7 million likes and has been viewed 22.7 million times.

Many individuals expressed their surprise at the two women’s resemblance in the comments area, including Fannita, who said, “Lmaoooooo everyone says we look like twins.”

Sofiadreams, for example, wrote: “Girl, I’m confused that’s you???”

“I actually believed she stitched her own video,” a TikTok user named Joshbigjosh remarked, alongside a laughing-face emoji.

"You ain't me," Uhlyssaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa "Nah, that's your doppelgänger right there," says the friend. "No way you two aren't the same person," remarked Ariel Hyla. "I was like why she duetting herself until you said something," D1 basketball revealed. "Now how did y'all get the exact identical piercings?" Lonlyinteractwithhotmen wondered. "This is the second time I've seen someone stitch their doppleganger where is mine?" Syerapitt wondered. "Why did I assume this was a transition for a second?" Sem explained. "Nah, y'all the same cease playing," Nakia said.