People are freaked out by a ‘scary’ apartment complex with inside balconies.

A balcony is a fantastic addition to any home since it allows you to receive some fresh air while taking in the scenery.

However, a TikToker has posted her discovery of an apartment complex with an unusual balcony design, which has others on the internet creeped out.

Rachel, who goes by the Instagram handle Rayyy.of sunshine, explained that she was in the process of “moving to another apartment” and was staying with a friend at Virginia Tech when she found the building had interior balconies.

We can see a hall with two floors of rooms in a video of the concept that was posted on July 18 and has already been seen 3.6 million times.

The second-floor doors feature wooden balconies that look out onto the abandoned passageway.

“This is the WEIRDEST apartment complex I’ve ever seen,” the medical student said in the video, which was synced to ominous music.

She then went on to caption the film, which you can see above, with the following words: “??? #horror #fyp #viral #abandoned #virginiatech.”

The video has received a lot of attention online, with over 418,900 likes.

Many individuals also flocked to the comments area to express their feelings about the structure.

Some people thought that the design was frightening, such as TikTok user Markjin, who said, “Prison vibez.”

“Does anyone feel like something is ready to spring out in a second?” said another user, Jadeiz22.

“I would have packed my things a long time ago,” Katherine typed.

Just A Kid stated: “You better run.”

Some people on social media said they had dreamed of the hallway before, with Alisha Donnelly revealing, “Why have I actually had a dream here?”

“I’ve dreamed of something extremely similar to this OMG,” J concurred, typing.

Others, like Nina, were not entirely opposed to the design, writing, “It may be cool when you want to quarrel with your neighbors.”

Bina stated, “My mother used to live there!!” They hosted wild parties in the common area and even had a DJ on a balcony at one point. She loved it.”

