People are dying to see Billie Eilish’s viral hotel ad sketch with Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live.

On December 11, singer Billie Eilish hosted Saturday Night Live. She made people laugh, particularly in a now-viral sketch in which she and Kate McKinnon appeared in a hotel advertising. Fans are praising the performance, with one commentator calling it “hands down the best sketch.” Eilish has previously appeared on the show as a performer, but this was her first time hosting the popular show. She is a singer and actress who is well known for her songs Bad Guy and Lovely.

The sketch is called “Hotel Ad,” and it’s been viewed over 2.4 million times on YouTube. It’s part of season 47, episode 8. The sketch is a commercial for the Business Garden Inn & Suites and Motel Room Inn, a mediocre hotel.

In the spoof, Eilish plays Kathlyn and McKinnon plays Kathreen, and they both play the hotel hosts. Other hotels offer relaxation, luxury, and romance, according to McKinnon.

Eilish’s character then took over. “Every luxury required by law is provided in our rooms.” They go on to portray several hotel room amenities in an unpleasant light, like a plastic bar of soap and a suitcase chair. “And there’s a small stain at a place you have to touch,” Eilish said of the room’s features.

According to IMDb, SNL has aired for 47 seasons and has a total of 920 episodes. It has received 86 Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as numerous other honors. Owen Wilson, Elon Musk, Regina King, and Betty White are just a few of the celebrities that have previously presented the event.

The hotel workers also highlighted the hotel hot tub in the popular sketch, which they claimed is always occupied by an 8-year-old boy wearing goggles. Things get even more intriguing when concierge Doreen (Aidy Bryant), who is “having a bad month every month,” apologized for sobbing earlier since she hadn’t gotten enough sleep due to her dogs taking over the bed and her “feral cat” biting her.

Both Eilish and McKinnon have to hold back their laughter throughout the sketch. “It’s the place that will make your Uber driver question, ‘You sure?’ It’s located between the DMV and a darkened Sonic.” McKinnon added his two cents. Eilish did let out a small chuckle. This is a condensed version of the information.