People are blown away by Pit Bull’s reaction after feeling a baby move inside a pregnant woman.

With over 26.2 million views on YouTube, a dog’s reaction to feeling a baby move in his expectant owner’s stomach has gone viral.

We can see a pit bull terrier leaning on a pregnant woman’s bare stomach in the video, which was published on TikTok by an account called Meggysuemalouf.

The animal’s eyes progressively close as he looks to go asleep, but after a few seconds, they open wide and his ears pop up, indicating that he has sensed the fetus move.

The cute video was captioned by Meggysuemalouf, who wrote: “The first time you feel your tiny human bestie kick.

“Wait for his reaction #pregnant #pitbull #dogsofttiktok #foryou #fyp #baby,” the caption reads.

The touching video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on September 9th, with over 7.6 million likes.

Over 65,900 individuals have left comments on the video, expressing their thoughts on the sweet scene.

“You can just see he is already in love with this baby,” one TikTok user, Toast, remarked.

@meggysuemalouf

The first moment you feel your tiny human bestie kick. Wait for his response. #pitbull #dogsofttiktok #foryou #fyp #baby #pregnancy

DecoGlam, another user, added: "I am convinced that dogs can smell and even hear kids in the womb. When my children were born, my dog appeared to recognize each of them."

Sam wrote: "This reminds me of Rascal, the pittie mix with whom I grew up. My mother used to tell me about how he used to lay on her stomach while she was pregnant with me."

MJ gushed, saying: "Oh my goodness! His entire body and spirit felt a strong bond with his new baby."

Nathan stated: "When I saw your pit, I had to perform a double take. My mother died a few months ago. It was like visiting an old buddy when I saw yours since he looks just like him."

"He's going to protect that baby with his whole being," Tik Toker said.

Tiffany Leanne made the following observation: "He appears to be listening to your baby tell him all about the universe's secrets, but your baby also told him about you."