Penn Badgley and the ‘YOU’ Showrunner Talk About Joe’s Fate and Future in Season 4

YOU Netflix gave Season 4 the go light just days before Season 3 premiered on television. Thankfully, Joe Goldberg star Penn Badgley and producer Sera Gamble were able to tease about Joe’s future on the program to The Washington Newsday. After all, he did appear to have made a flawless getaway to Paris, France.

However, based on the events of the past three seasons, Joe’s decision to make a fresh start will not last long, and he will inevitably return to his obsessive and homicidal ways.

Alternatively, the past could come back to haunt him. Before he killed Love (the mother of his son Henry, who is still alive), she warned Marienne (who is also strangely still alive) that Joe was a serial killer and that she should keep away.

Joe, on the other hand, was astute enough to stage his own assassination. He even chopped off his toe and baked it in a pie before setting fire to the white-picket-fence home he lived with Love, trapping her body inside.

Joe was last seen in front of the cameras landing in Paris under the alias Nick.

In a monologue while waiting for coffee, Joe expressed his strong desire for his and Marienne’s (Tati Gabrielle) paths to “cross again.”

Joe said as the screen faded to black and he strolled along a bustling Parisian street: “All I know, mon amour, is that if I have to, I’ll search the entire planet. I’ll track you down.” Penn Badgley told The Washington Newsday in a joke: “Joe’s toe is just going to heal. What would happen if Joe’s toe resurfaced?” Sera Gamble, the showrunner, noted that where Joe ends Season 3 is a “interesting” spot that might lead to a more European-focused Season 4.

She stated, ” “When we leave Joe at the end of the season, he’s in a super fun, exciting place, and if we take a step back and consider where television will be in 2021, one of the wonderful things that I believe Netflix is responsible for is that the experience of watching TV has become a lot more global.

