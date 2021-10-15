Penn Badgley and Sera Gamble on the ‘Hard’ Finale—and Season 4—of ‘YOU’ Season 3.

YOU Season 3 is full of twists and turns, as one would expect, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) can’t control their baser inclinations and their drive to kill, even becoming parents and moving to the picturesque (and, regrettably, fictional) village of Madre Linda.

Everything comes to a head in the season finale, when Love loses her calm and desperately clutches at the shattered pieces of her nuclear family.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, as well as showrunner Sera Gamble, spoke with Washington Newsday about the tragic conclusion of YOU Season 3.

**WARNING: There will be major spoilers (obviously)**

What happened at the conclusion of Season 3 of YOU?

Joe and Love are a couple.

Joe (Tati Gabrielle) returned from killing Marienne’s (Tati Gabrielle) ex-husband Ryan in the YOU Season 3 finale with blood on his hands (Scott Michael Foster). Ryan’s death had only recently become public knowledge, and Marienne assumed he had been a victim of a mugging. Joe buried his bleeding shirt in a nappy waste-bin in Henry’s nursery in a panic, which Love shortly discovered.

When Love put two and two together, he determined Joe was the offender and that he was obviously in love with Marienne because he wanted to remove any threat to their future relationship.

Joe asked Love for a divorce at supper that night, revealing he wanted to be with Marienne. But, rather than talking things out like a normal couple, Love opted to murder Joe.

Love was furious, and she admitted to poisoning Joe in the same way she poisoned her first husband, James (Daniel Durant) – a bombshell admission that proved both viewers’ and Dottie’s (Saffron Burrows) suspicions.

Expanding on previous events, Love claimed that she had poisoned James with a paralytic when he expressed his desire to dissolve their marriage, but that she had miscalculated the dosage and killed him instead.

Years later, Love had mastered the dose and informed Joe that she had poisoned his food, rendering him momentarily incapacitated and giving her time to determine whether or not to murder him.

Joe, on the other hand, was one step ahead of Love and managed to outsmart her cunning strategy. This is a condensed version of the information.