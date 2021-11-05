Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s Friendship through Time.

Penn Badgley and Cardi B sent Twitter into a frenzy when they exchanged many tweets out of the blue in October 2021.

The two have earned their spot among Hollywood’s most improbable friendships, with Lauryn Hill and Zach Braff, Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson, and Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, to name a few.

Penn and Cardi’s connection appears to be growing stronger since their odd Twitter encounter, and fans of the YOU star and award-winning rapper can’t get more.

Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s bond is chronicled in detail by Washington Newsday.

The Conversation

It all began when a video of Penn Badgley complimenting Cardi B during an interview for YOU Season 1 in 2018 leaked.

Badgley expressed his admiration for Cardi B’s online interaction with her fans on social media.

He stated, ” “I like folks who treat

as if it were a completely natural part of their lives.

“Cardi B is one of the best examples of this. She has such a genuine connection with her partner. It’s this really nuanced place to be, in my opinion.

“I feel like she has an extremely authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people appreciate her so much,” he added, despite what many might perceive as shenanigans and all that.

Cardi B stans will never forget Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg from #YOUSEASON3.

bri (@DearBelcalis) October 17, 2021 twitter.com/0BCIicPEdz

Cardi B, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, heard Badgley’s statements during the interview and proceeded to Twitter to express her delight…to say the least.

Cardi B captioned a video of the interview: “OOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS WHO I AM!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!

OOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS WHO I AM!!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!

iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021 https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i Badgley responded to Cardi B's post with the word "I-," which has so far earned 259 thousand likes and 25 thousand retweets in an unexpected move.

Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) — https://t.co/j6GRQkmP9r The date is October 19, 2021. The Picture Swap on the Display Cardi and Penn both updated their profile images to each other, as if their friendship couldn’t be any weirder. This is a condensed version of the information.