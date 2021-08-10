Penélope Cruz’s Lactating Nipple Movie Poster Was Censored on Instagram.

According to its designer, a poster for a new film starring Penélope Cruz that displays a lactating breast has been blocked on Instagram.

The startling artwork for Pedro Almodóvar’s film Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers) was recently unveiled, and it features a single nipple leaking milk as the focal point of the crimson poster.

However, on Monday, artist Javier Jaén said on Instagram that the artwork was too risqué for the platform.

“As expected, @instagram has pulled the poster we prepared for Almodóvar’s latest film #madresparalelas,” Jaén commented in Spanish, sharing the poster once more. I’ll put it up again. Thank you for making it available.”

For more information, this website has reached out to Instagram, Sony Pictures Classics, and Javier Jaén.

The film depicts two expecting moms who meet in a hospital before giving birth to their babies, and was shot during the epidemic.

“Two ladies, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth,” according to a synopsis posted on Sony Pictures Classics’ website. Both are single and had an unintended pregnancy.

