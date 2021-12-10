Peloton’s stock price plummets after a character from ‘Sex and the City’ dies while riding a bike.

The revival of Sex and the City is finally here, and it’s causing major issues for one fitness business.

Since the highly anticipated first episode of And Just Like That… was released on Thursday, Peloton’s stock has dropped.

There will be spoilers below.

The at-home stationary bicycle takes center stage in the HBO Max show’s premiere—and not in a good way. After completing a Peloton workout, John Preston, called Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), dies of a heart attack at the end of Episode 1.

The tragedy has caused a schism among SATC enthusiasts, prompting a forceful response from the workout firm.

The episode premiered in the United States on Thursday morning, and in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Thursday evening.

Peloton Interactive’s stock was down 8.2 percent on Nasdaq at 11:53 a.m. EST on Thursday. On Thursday, they finished at 40.7, down 11.35 percent.

Peloton’s stock, on the other hand, has been on the decline in recent months, following a spike in 2020 thanks to the popularity of home exercises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the show’s major narrative twist, the firm issued a statement claiming that Mr. Big’s heart attack was caused by his unhealthy lifestyle and passion for cocktails, steaks, and cigars, rather than by him working out on its equipment.

In a statement to The Los Angeles Times, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, stated, “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are grieved by the news that Mr. Big died of a heart attack.”

“Mr. Big led a lavish lifestyle that included cocktails, cigars, and large steaks, and he was in grave danger due to a previous cardiac incident in Season 6.

“His death was most likely caused by his lifestyle choices, as well as his family background, which is often a big role. Riding his Peloton cycle may have even helped him avoid having a heart attack.” “More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are avoidable via lifestyle, food, and exercise adjustments,” Dr. Steinbaum continued. She continued, ” “Even in patients who have already suffered a heart attack (such as Mr. Big), 25% of heart attacks occur each year. This is a condensed version of the information.