Pegy Rosello from the Netflix True Crime Series “Cocaine Cowboys”: Who Is He and Where Is He Now?

Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami is a new Netflix true-crime documentary series that follows the rise and demise of drug lords Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta in Miami. Pedro ‘Pegy’ Rosello, who was formerly close to them, has come forward nearly two decades after their original incarceration to help tell the incredible story. Everything you need to know about Pegy Rosello can be found on this website.

Pegy Rosello, who is she?

Pedro ‘Pegy’ Rosello is a former Cuban drug lord. He was instrumental in helping Sal and Willy establish and administer their drug operation.

Sal and Willy relied on their close network of relatives and friends, including Jorge Valdes, Alina Rossique Falcon, Pegy Rosello, and Justo Jay, and frequently rewarded them for their devotion by paying them for not contributing to the growth of their drug empire over time.

Pegy Rosello met Willy and Sal through his sister, Gina Rosello, who was married to Willy’s brother Gustavo “Taby” Falcon, who was also involved in Sal and Willy’s drug network.

Pegy revealed in Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys that after seeing his father work tremendously hard for very little money, he never wanted a conventional career. Pegy, who was 14 or 15 years old at the time, began earning money by washing Taby’s and his friend’s automobiles after his sister began dating Taby.

Pegy was relied upon to manage the cash and the books while Taby, Willy, Sal, and their friends began to build a name for themselves in the drug world.

Pegy went on to help Taby develop illicit connections in Los Angeles and eventually started overseeing huge cocaine shipments himself.

Pegy was jailed by the authorities after Sal and Willy’s business came crumbling down in 1991. In order to escape a lengthy prison sentence, he agreed to cooperate with the authorities, providing them with information about Sal’s whereabouts, which led them to Willy.

Despite his cooperation, he was found guilty of cocaine smuggling and sentenced to 24 years in jail in 1992. He did, however, just serve four and a half years of his sentence.

Pegy has been in difficulty with the law multiple times since his discharge. In the year 2007, This is a condensed version of the information.