PBS’s ‘Unforgotten’: Why Did Nicola Walker Leave the Show?

Unforgotten is a British crime thriller starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar. It follows a team of London detectives lead by DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they attempt to solve cold cases of disappearance and murder.

Season four recently ended on PBS, and fortunately for fans, season five has already been approved. Nicola Walker’s character Cassie Stuart tragically died, thus she will not be returning for the fifth series.

Nicola Walker left Unforgotten for a reason. This webpage has all of the information you require.

Nicola Walker left ‘Unforgotten’ for a reason.

DCI Cassie Stuart, played by Nicola Walker, unfortunately died as a result of her injuries incurred in a vehicle accident in the penultimate episode.

Cassie’s death is bittersweet because she had come out of retirement to assist Sunny (played by Sanjeev Bhaskar) in the investigation of a crime that took place over 30 years earlier.

She wasn’t paying attention when she was hit by the fast vehicle because she was physically and mentally exhausted from returning to work.

Cassie appeared to be recovering from her injuries at first, but she regrettably had a traumatic brain damage from which she never fully recovered.

Walker and writer Chris Lang agreed that her character’s journey had “come to an end,” according to a statement.

“We would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the outstanding part of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten, which has become one of the best-loved and critically acclaimed police dramas on TV,” ITV said in a statement after the finale aired in the United Kingdom in March.

“Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s tale would finish last night, but that Unforgotten would continue in series 5, with a new case and a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for DI Sunny Khan,” says Nicola.

Cassie’s death had been planned since season three of Unforgotten, Walker said to TV Insider.

“We were talking about what he was doing with this character and this story he wanted to convey from the beginning, really,” she said.

“Chris and I have always been curious about the costs of being involved in the types of cases that we enjoy watching. This is a condensed version of the information.