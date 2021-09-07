Paula Jones: Who Is She? Annaleigh Ashford on Her Character’s “Moment of Trauma” in “Impeachment”

The first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story introduces Paula Jones.

The series is based on the late-1990s Clinton-Lewinsky controversy, in which US government servant Paula Jones played a crucial role.

Annaleigh Ashford, who plays Jones in the series, spoke with This website about how the show tackles her character’s “origin narrative” and “moment of tragedy.”

Everything you need to know about Paula Jones is right here.

Paula Jones, who is she?

Paula Jones is a Lonoke, Arkansas-based civil servant.

Jones was raised in the Church of Nazarene, where her father served as a minister.

After completing secretarial school in Little Rock, Arkansas in the late 1980s, she met her first husband, Steve Jones, in 1989.

Jones alleged Clinton sexually harassed her by exposing himself to her in a hotel room in May 1991, while she was working as an Arkansas State Employee at the Annual Governor’s Quality Conference at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock and Bill Clinton was the Governor of Arkansas. Clinton has consistently scoffed at Jones’ account of events.

Three years later, after David Brock’s tale of a woman named “Paula” agreeing to become Clinton’s mistress was published in The American Spectator, Jones came forward with her story and chose to sue Bill Clinton in a civil action for sexual harassment. Jones vs. Clinton was filed on May 6, 1994, just two days before the three-year statute of limitations rule expired.

In Impeachment: American Crime Story, actress Annaleigh Ashford portrays Paula Jones as “a victim of her circumstances” and the “male, chauvinist, patriarchal landscapes” that prevailed at the time.

“At the moment, her main purpose in life is to please her spouse. And I think that sets the tone for every decision she makes when we meet her, as well as providing context for her reasons and explaining why she’s a part of this puzzle,” she explained.

“I feel that I have a lot of empathy for the way she was thrust into the public eye in a way that I don’t think she should have been. This is a condensed version of the information.