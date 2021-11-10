Paul Rudd to Patrick Swayze: You’re the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ according to People Magazine.

Paul Rudd, the allegedly ageless 52-year-old actor, comedian, and fan of that scene in Mac and Me, has been named People Magazine’s 36th annual Sexiest Man Alive.

Of course, the title of Sexiest Man Alive is determined by a rigorous set of criteria. Who can they get that is sufficiently different from the people they’ve had in prior years? Is there anyone available to create a cover image? Who has a significant project to promote (almost every winner has been an actor from the United States)? Paul Rudd, star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (out November 18) and The Shrink Next Door (out November 12), joins a slew of hunks, including former Sexiest Men Alive Idris Elba, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney, as the answer this year.

Mel Gibson was named the inaugural Sexiest Man Alive, a judgment that hasn’t aged well. He received the award in 1985, the same year he released Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.

In the award’s 36-year history, 32 men have won it, with Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, and George Clooney all winning twice. Denzel Washington (the first Black winner in 1996), John F. Kennedy Jr. (the youngest winner, at 27 when he won in 1988), and David Beckham (the only sportsman to win Sexiest Man Alive) are among the other notable winners (excluding Dwayne Johnson, whose wrestling days were way over by the time he won in 2016).

Paul Rudd, 52, is the third-oldest man to win the award, following Harrison Ford (56 in 1998) and Sean Connery (59 in 1989, the same year he played Indiana Jones’ father in The Last Crusade). Rudd is one of just five winners in his fifties, with Nick Nolte winning at 51 (in 1992) and Richard Gere winning for the second time at 50 in 1999.

Winners of the Sexiest Man Alive

Mel Gibson was born in the year 1985.

Mark Harmon was born in the year 1986.

Harry Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Harry Hamlin

John F. Kennedy Jr. was elected President of the United States in 1988.

Sean Connery, Sean Connery, Sean Connery, Sean Connery

Tom Cruise in 1990.

Patrick Swayze was born in the year 1991.

Nick Nolte was born in the year 1992.

Richard Gere was born in the year 1993. (first time winning, named “sexiest couple alive” with Cindy Crawford)

Keanu Reeves, Keanu Reeves, Keanu Reeves, Keanu (no winner originally named in 1994, but Reeves was voted to fill the gap in 2015)

Brad Pitt was born in the year 1995. (first time)

Denzel Washington was born in the year 1996.

1997:. This is a condensed version of the information.