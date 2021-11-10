Paul Rudd is dubbed the sexiest man alive, sparking a flurry of ‘Ageless’ memes and jokes.

It’s a fact. Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive for the year 2021, and fans of the Ant-Man star are overjoyed.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 52-year-old actor was awarded the title by People magazine.

Before Rudd could be anointed, the late-night host put him through a series of “sexiness tests.” Sexy photoshoots, a dog show-style exam, and even pouring a pail of water over the actor’s head were among the challenges. Rudd joked, “Help me, I’m drowning in sexiness.”

Paul Rudd is the #SexiestManAlive in 2021, according to PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/PPxEaZo6Ty https://t.co/aweOKYwclx pic.twitter.com/PPxEaZo6Ty 10 November 2021 — People (@people) Colbert informed Rudd that he had “tested negative for sexy” after these exams. The actor took his “failure” with humility and began to walk away.

“There’s nothing more attractive than humility… and you got a B!” “Paul, you’re the sexiest man alive,” Colbert remarked. Rudd accepted the award in a pageant-like manner. “I’m the sexiest man alive?” he exclaimed as roses and a ribbon bearing the words “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE” were presented to him. Rudd said he will “lean into it” after being named the newest recipient of People magazine’s annual award. “I mean, I’m going to throw myself into it.” I’m going to take charge of this. “I’m not going to try to be all modest and say, ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards printed,” Rudd said.

He also stated that he expected “so much anguish” from his buddies.

“Exactly as they should be. “I’d do it,” he added. “I fully expect all of my pals to destroy me.” And it’s for this reason why they’re my friends.” The discovery has inspired a flurry of jokes and memes about Rudd’s allegedly immortal appearance, with the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due to hit theaters in 2023.

“Using this photo of Paul Rudd from either 1994, 2002, 2010, or 2021, he wins People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” joked journalist Courtney Theriault.

Paul Rudd is voted People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1994, 2002, 2010, or 2021, based on this photo of him. pic.twitter.com/6VQkkKXhff — @cspotweet (Courtney Theriault) 10 November 2021 "PAUL RUDD IS THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2021 DAMN RIGHT HE IS THE PEOPLE HAVE," Rachel Paige, an associate editor at Marvel's website and self-described "Paul Rudd devotee," tweeted.