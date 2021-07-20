Patrick Vallance: Who Is He? Error by the UK Chief Scientific Adviser It Has Gone Viral

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s senior medical adviser, issued an apology after giving an incorrect COVID-19 hospitalization figure at a news conference organized by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

“Correcting a statistic I stated at the press conference today, 19 July,” Vallance wrote in a message on his official Twitter account on July 19. About 60% of covid hospitalizations are not from persons who have been twice vaccinated; rather, 60% of covid hospitalizations are currently from people who have not been vaccinated.”

Dr. David Samadi, a medical practitioner and author located in New York City, posted a video of Vallance giving the erroneous statistic at a press conference. Since it was first released on Monday, it has earned over 200,000 views.

Samadi commented accompanying the video, “The original data spread swiftly over social media.”

“In terms of the amount of people in hospital who have been double-vaccinated, we know it’s around 60% of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID have been double-vaccinated,” Vallance said during a press briefing on Monday. That’s understandable given that immunizations aren’t 100 percent effective.

“They’re very, very effective, but they’re not 100 percent effective, and because a higher proportion of the population is double-vaccinated, it’s inevitable that 10% of that very large number will remain at risk, and thus be among the people who both catch the infection and end up in hospital,” Vallance explained.

Patrick Vallance, who is he?

According to the UK government website, Vallance is the “Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA) and Head of the Government Science and Engineering (GSE) Profession.”

From 2012 to 2017, he was the president of R&D (research and development) at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical firm.

Vallance joined GSK in 2006 as head of drug discovery before departing in March 2018 to join the UK government as GCSA, according to a GSK statement from 2017.

