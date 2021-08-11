Patricia Hitchcock, Alfred Hitchcock’s daughter, has died at the age of 93.

Patricia Hitchcock, the only child of the famed British director Alfred Hitchcock, has died. She was 93 years old.

Amblin executive Katie Fiala, the stage and screen star’s youngest daughter, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother died on Monday at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Hitchcock, who played Barbara Morton in her father’s 1951 classic picture Strangers on a Train, was also the daughter of film screenwriter Alma Reville, Alfred Hitchcock’s 54-year-long marriage.

As word of Patricia Hitchcock’s death spread, a slew of well-wishers took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“RIP Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell,” wrote filmmaker Daniel Raim. She graciously consented to executive produce my first documentary about her father’s longtime production designer, Robert Boyle.”

“RIP Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred, wonderful actress in her own right,” said novelist Brian Rowe in a tribute. When she came to the Reno Film Festival 20 years ago, it was a pleasure to meet her and speak with her. I’ll never forget our fascinating conversation!”

@kategabrielle tweeted, “So sad to hear the news that Pat Hitchcock has gone away.” “She was always the star of every movie she was in for me, and her Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode ‘Into Thin Air’ is one of my favorites. She just appeared to be such a lovely person.”

@classicfilmgeek said, “So sorry to hear of Patricia Hitchcock’s passing.” “In Strangers on a Train, she was so memorable and lively, and she did such an excellent job of carrying on her father’s legacy.”

