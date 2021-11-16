Patients with COVID who take these ‘widely available’ antidepressants are less likely to die, according to a new study.

COVID patients who take SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), a type of antidepressant, are less likely to die, according to a new study.

Researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) looked at the effects of SSRIs on COVID patients in their new study, which was published on Monday.

For psychological problems, SSRIs are among the most commonly prescribed and “widely available” antidepressants. The researchers also discovered that they contain anti-inflammatory capabilities.

“As the world looks for effective COVID-19 treatments, evidence from recent studies suggests that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants may be of benefit,” the researchers said, noting that severe COVID-19 is “mainly triggered” by a proinflammatory response.

According to a news release from UCSF, the researchers looked at records from 87 health care sites across the United States. They used the de-identified Cerner Real World COVID-19 database, which includes information on 500,000 patients across the country. SSRIs were prescribed to 3,401 of the 83,584 adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 during January to September 2020.

When the researchers compared the SSRI-treated participants to “matched control patients” who were not on antidepressants, they discovered that those who took any type of SSRI had an 8% lower chance of dying. The study found that those who took fluvoxamine, a form of SSRI, were 26 percent less likely to die, while those who took fluoxetine, another SSRI, were 28 percent less likely to die.

“These data suggest that, if demonstrated to be beneficial, SSRIs could be a treatment choice for COVID-19 patients,” the researchers said.

In a statement released by UCSF, research co-author Marina Sirota said, “We can’t say if the medications are causing these effects, but statistical analysis shows a substantial correlation.” “There’s strength in numbers.” Tomiko Oskotsky, a research co-author, called the findings “encouraging,” emphasizing the necessity of exploring for “as many choices as possible” to treat diseases. This is due to the fact that some medications work for some people but not for others. It’s also possible that some people will have a hard time tolerating certain medications.

“We can immediately look into existing medications that could be repurposed for treating COVID-19 or other illnesses using data from electronic medical records,” Oskotsky stated in the news release.

“Further research and randomized clinical trials are needed to elucidate the effect of SSRIs in general, and in particular fluoxetine and fluvoxamine, on the severity of COVID-19 outcomes,” the researchers stated.

The study once again emphasized the need of SSRIs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.