Pat Sajak, the host of the game show “Wheel of Fortune,” has revealed when he plans to leave the show.

Pat Sajak, the presenter of Wheel of Fortune, has begun to think about leaving the game show as he approaches 40 years on the job.

Sajak and co-host Vanna White inked new contracts that will keep them on the show through 2023-24, ahead of the show’s latest season, which premiered last month.

The host, on the other hand, has stated that he has begun to consider retirement.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak noted, “We’re clearly closer to the end than the beginning.” “I’d like to get out of here before people tune in and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’”

“I wouldn’t count on us seeing each other in, like, ten years,” Sajak continued. “Is that fair?” he asked White, who was also present for the ET interview.

“Probably, yes,” said White, who has been on the show since 1982.

Over the years, the two have built a rare kind of cooperation in the entertainment industry.

White, 64, said of Sajak, 74, “We’ve been together for 38 years and he’s like my brother.” “He’s a riot. I mean, if we wanted to, we could finish each other’s sentences. That’s how well we know each other.”

For the time being, Sajak and White are preparing for Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres on September 26.

Jason Alexander, Cheryl Burke of Dancing with the Stars, and wrestler Michael “The Miz” Mizanin are among the celebrity visitors on the first night, but Sajak has a dream contestant.

“I’d go with Meryl Streep. Because all I want is Meryl Streep to stand there and say, ‘Come on, big money!'” the presenter said on Entertainment Tonight. “That is my fantasy.”

Sajak’s streak on Wheel of Fortune, which began in December 1981, isn’t yet complete. In 2019, he took a vacation to recover after surgery for a blocked intestine.

White took over as host of the game show for three weeks while he healed.

"What a trooper," Sajak said of her efforts on Good Morning America. And I'm not being patronizing in any way, because she had every right to say, 'Wait a minute, this isn't what you're paying me for.' This isn't my style. And I'd like not to.' She is, nevertheless, a.