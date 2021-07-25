Pastor Greg Locke vows to ban anyone wearing a mask from church and blasts the so-called “Godless Democrats.”

Greg Locke, a right-wing preacher, used his Sunday morning sermon to mock any government attempt to vaccinate Americans or impose a “round two” of pandemic lockdown. He also stated that anyone who wears a mask will be ejected.

The Tennessee Baptist pastor launched his latest tirade against “godless Democrats” and the Biden administration, stating that the federal government just wants “compliance” from Americans rather than improved public health. Locke complimented his own “narrow-minded” perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and promised to oppose any attempt to close his Global Vision Bible Church. Democrats, according to Locke, “didn’t harm the economy bad enough” during the pandemic and are now attempting to impose a second lockdown.

Before he considers closing his church over recent rises in the so-called Delta strain of the virus, Locke advised health inspectors not to knock on his door and inquire if he’s received a COVID-19 vaccine, adding they’ll be “feeding frosties in Hell.”

“This Delta variation bullshit is complete nonsense. Put a stop to it! Put a stop to it! “I will ask you to leave if they go through round two and you start showing up with all these masks and nonsense,” Locke told the ecstatic crowd. “I’m going to ask you to leave.” In my church, I’m not going to play Democrat games.”

“For Jesus, I don’t have to be a jerk, but…

“I’m not going to grovel to a terrible godless culture,” Locke concluded, eliciting a round of applause. “This is what the left has told us: ‘If you cooperate, you compromise, and if you comply, you will eventually get our favor.’ But no, you’ll never be able to comply to my satisfaction!”

In order to illustrate his overarching thesis that today’s adults must be willing to upset friends and family in order to uphold their values, Locke referenced various New Testament stories about Jesus. When they feel too many people agree with them in Facebook posts, the staunchly pro-Trump pastor urged participants to “stir the pot.”

The fundamentalist pastor has claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris is a “jezebel demon” and that the administration is monitoring “child-trafficking tunnels” in his attacks on the Biden administration and Democratic MPs. This is a condensed version of the information.