Part 2 of the ‘Gossip Girl Reboot’: 5 Things That Must Happen

Upper East Siders, take note! The revival of Gossip Girl is almost arriving, and you’d better be prepared.

Part 2 of Gossip Girl will premiere on HBO Max on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25), and fans are in for a festive treat. Not only will episode 7 be released on the same day as episode 8, but episodes 8 and 9 will also be available to stream and download.

Only a few months ago, Constance Billard’s 2021 class wreaked havoc on New York City, and the facts of what happened next will soon be on our televisions.

Will Obie (Eli Brown) and JC’s (Jordan Alexander) betrayal break tiny Z’s (Whitney Peak) heart, and how did the throuple of the century (Aki, Max, and Audrey, in case you forgot) work out? Everything will be exposed.

Meanwhile, you can read the recap of Episode 6 here.

Following that, The Washington Newsday has a comprehensive list of what needs to, sorry, must, happen in Part 2. Answers are required! 1. Obie and JC must be made public. Okay, so Zoya and Obie haven’t been getting along lately, especially after her cringe-worthy but warranted rage with his mother Helena (Lyne Renée) after dinner.

And although standing up to social injustice may be helping Obie grow into the man he is, who could have predicted that accepting his true self would also entail betraying the one he loves?

Obie kissed Julien, who is clearly not over him, in what was hopefully a mistake and a moment of lunacy. She even showed up at Obie’s Brooklyn rally, where he was criticizing his mother’s intentions to replace a homeless shelter with a multimillion-dollar apartment building.

Obie and JC discuss their kiss in the Part 2 trailer, with Obie claiming that “friends don’t do what we did,” but another scene in the trailer shows him embracing Zoya.

In Part 2, their affair should be revealed. After all, Gossip Girl is all about the drama.