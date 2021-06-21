Part 2 of Ten of the Wildest Moments from the ‘KUWTK’ Reunion

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings reflected on 20 seasons and 210 episodes of KUWTK in Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Reunion. From the real reason why the show ended to Kylie Jenner’s lips, Part 1 had some jaw-dropping moments. Part 2 had a difficult task ahead of it, but it did not disappoint.

There were no issues left off the table for the last edition of the reunion, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick even made a cameo.

Part 2 began with questions about Kris Jenner’s divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s reactions to Caitlyn’s transition.

In the interim, Khloe Kardashian addressed the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Kendall Jenner defended her modeling career, and Kourtney Kardashian and Disick discussed their split.

Part Two ended with the Kardashian-Jenner family expressing each other how much they loved each other and reflecting on their journey on the show, but there were plenty of jaw-dropping moments that left viewers reeling.

Khloe Kardashian went to an anger management class.

Khloe Kardashian famously slapped Scott Disick across the face in a 2009 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The two were bickering about Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news, with Khloe Kardashian accusing Disick of purposefully getting her pregnant to avoid a break-up.

“Just acknowledge it,” she urged. You were envious of Kourtney Kardashian. You knocked her up with the old sausage because you thought she was going to leave you.

“You wanted to just keep her for 18 years and not let anyone else have her.”

Scott Disick responded: “18 years? I want her for eternity.”

Khloe Kardashian infamously attended anger management classes after this incident.

Khloe Kardashian explained: “I don’t even think he necessarily did anything as to why I didn’t like him,” to which sister Kourtney Kardashian chimed in: “You thought he was a sociopath.”

She reflected: “I think it just shows how close we really are. I treat him just like I would my brother. I can slap him and want to kill him but I love him and want the best for him and I love him.”

Scott Disick on his dating life

Scott Disick on his dating life

There really were no cards off the table in part 2 of the KUWTK reunion.